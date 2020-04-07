Where the defendant is charged with a crime, a single fingerprint identification may be sufficient, but errors in the analysis of that fingerprint and a lack of evidence establishing that it was made in the vicinity of the crime and at the time of the offense will render it insufficient to sustain the burden of proof.

The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Vincent M. Gaughan.

When Tom Slowinski returned to his apartment on September 1, 2015, he found the front door ajar and damaged. Inside, his apartment had been “ransacked and torn apart.” Missing items included his laptop and headphones, and Slowinski called the police. He stated that when he left the apartment in the morning the headphones were in a case, but they had been removed and the case was in a different place from where he had left it. Slowinski stated that he had been out of town for a week prior to the incident, and had given the house key to a friend.

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) took the case as evidence, and a technician “lifted” a fingerprint ridge impression from it, a latent print. It was a partial lift of a print, with one side of the finger, but the technician matched it to one taken from John Cline. Cline was arrested and found guilty of residential burglary. The trial court found that his fingerprints on the headphone case placed Cline in the apartment and that Slowinski did not give Cline permission to be in the apartment.

Cline obtained post-trial counsel who moved for a new trial, but was denied. Cline was sentenced to eight years in prison. He appealed. On appeal, Cline argued first that the state failed to prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt when the only evidence was a partial fingerprint lifted from a portable object, and second that the technician’s testimony about his fingerprint match was incomplete.

Cline first argued that convictions based solely on fingerprint evidence, such as his, require that the print be found “in the immediate vicinity of the crime and under circumstances establishing beyond a reasonable doubt that the fingerprint was made at the time of the offense.” Cline argued that the fingerprint found on a headphone case, which could have been made at any time or while the case was out of the house, did not link him to the crime as nothing established that it was made at the time of the offense. In addition, Cline noted that the technician repeatedly termed it a “partial” lift and admitted that he was assuming the remainder of the print matched Cline’s.

Cline also argued that the technician failed to complete an essential step in fingerprint identification. The process goes by the acronym ACE-V, which stands for Analysis, Comparison, Evaluation and Verification. The technician’s testimony notably neither states nor suggests that the print was verified with any other technician as required by the standard method for fingerprint examination. The appellate court agreed, and noted that as the sole piece of evidence tying Cline to the scene of the crime, the state’s case rested on the flawed analysis of a single partial lift of a fingerprint from a portable object. Finding the evidence insufficient to carry the burden of proof, the appellate court reversed the circuit court’s decision.

Justice Carl Anthony Walker specially concurred, emphasizing that the print, found only on a portable object, failed to establish either the physical or temporal proximity of Cline to the residential burglary.

The appellate court therefore reversed the decision of the circuit court.

People v. John Cline

2020 IL App (1st) 172631

Writing for the court: Justice Michael B. Hyman

Concurring: Justice John C. Griffin

Specially concurring: Justice Carl Anthony Walker