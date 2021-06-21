Where a defendant ingests illegal narcotics while responsible for a child’s welfare, they are guilty of child endangerment even if the child was left with someone who was not their caregiver while the defendant took the drugs.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Kankakee County Circuit Judge Clark E. Erickson.On Feb. 17, 2018, at approximately 8:26 p.m. Officer Arsenau responded to a report of a possible overdose. Joseph Shepherd was at the apartment in question, and pointed the officer to Jacob …