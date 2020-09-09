Where defendant was charged with producing child pornography for videos that did not contain minor engaged in sexual activity, government’s interpretation of statute was incorrect and judgment was vacated.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision by Judge William M. Conley, Western District of Wisconsin. In August 2017, law enforcement received a tip about online activity involving child pornography that traced to Matthew Howard’s IP address. An investigation led to a search of …