Where the defendant is the passenger in a car where contraband is found in a container in the trunk, neither the defendant’s mere presence in the car nor possession of an ankle monitor provide sufficient probable cause to presume either actual or constructive possession of the contraband.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Boone County Circuit Judge C. Robert Tobin III.Greg Melzer of the Illinois State Police was on duty on Nov. 29, 2015. At around 10:45 a.m. he observed a gray sedan …