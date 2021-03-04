Where a defendant is charged with cruel treatment of an animal based on the conditions under which they were kept, it is not a defense that the prosecution presents no specific instances of abuse or that the animals were found to be in generally good health.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge William H. Hooks.Officer Joseph Chausse was assigned to investigate reports of animal abuse on North Lorel Avenue in Chicago. He visited three times in February 2015, observing a dog …