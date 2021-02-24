Where the trial court sentences a defendant to more than 40 years in prison for a crime committed while the defendant was a juvenile, the court must first consider defendant’s youth and attendant characteristics and find that the conduct showed irretrievable depravity, permanent incorrigibility, or irreparable corruption beyond the possibility of rehabilitation.The 1st District Appellate court vacated and remanded a sentence from Cook County Circuit Judge William G. Lacy.Bryant Erves was 17 when he was involved in the …