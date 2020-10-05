Where jury was not irrational to find that defendant used force during sexual assault without causing bodily injury, court did not err in declining to dismiss superseding indictment count under Double Jeopardy clause.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Lynn Adelman, Eastern District of Wisconsin. In July 2010, Iema Lemons had an altercation with neighbors outside her home in Milwaukee. Officers Ladmarald Cates and Alvin Hannah responded to her 911 call. While Lemons was alone with Cates in …