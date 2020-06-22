Where a defendant is linked to the commission of a crime by eyewitness accounts only with no physical evidence, those accounts, if found credible by the jury, are sufficient to sustain a conviction.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Maura Slattery Boyle.

On the evening of May 28, 2012, Janique Miller was on her porch when she heard a gunshot come from a nearby gangway and saw a man emerge who she described as 5’11” with tan shorts and two white shirts, one over the other. Nearby, Marley Collins had been shot twice, a “graze wound” and a large gunshot wound in the stomach. Collins was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, but died of his injuries.

On May 30, 2017, Miller viewed a lineup at the police station and identified Derrick Miles as the person who she saw emerge from the gangway. Miller, as well as another witness, both recanted their original statements that Miles was the shooter in 2015, but by 2017 both claimed that they recanted only because their lives had been threatened. At trial, Miles was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and personally discharging the firearm that proximately caused the death. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison. He appealed.

On appeal, Miles claimed the state failed to prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt given the lack of physical evidence tying him to the crime and the inconsistent statements made by multiple witnesses. The appellate court disagreed, finding the jury’s evaluation of the witnesses as credible, was to be trusted and sufficient to prove Miles guilty. Miles then argued that the trial court erred in refusing to publish two of the three photographs where the victim, Collins, is identified because they showed Collins brandishing a handgun. This was material to the case, Miles claimed, because the defense theory was that Collins was a gang member who had been shot by another, rival, gang member instead of Miles. Miles also alleged that the court denied him a continuance needed to find a witness who would support this theory.

The appellate court found that the trial court had acted properly, noting that even the alleged exculpatory witness placed Miles at the scene of the crime, and his statements when interviewed were “substantially cumulative to the overwhelming evidence identifying defendant as the shooter.” In addition, the trial court’s decision that photographs of the victim wielding a firearm were more prejudicial than probative was upheld as a fair exercise of the trial court’s discretion. Miles also argued that he was denied a right to a fair trial when the trial court “repeatedly” interrupted defense counsel’s closing arguments, but the appellate court, noting that there were four such interruptions in a 33-page closing argument, concluded that this was not sufficient to deny defendant his right to counsel and a fair trial.

Miles did petition, and the state conceded, that his mittimus should be corrected to reflect only one conviction: intentional murder. The appellate court ordered the mittimus so modified.

The appellate court therefore affirmed the decision of the trial court.

The People of the State of Illinois v. Derrick Miles

2020 IL App (1st) 180736

Writing for the court: Justice Sheldon A. Harris

Concurring: Justices Mary L. Mikva and Joy V. Cunningham

Released: May 15, 2020