Where a defendant possessed a firearm in a vehicle in such a way that it if visible to someone outside the vehicle, he is in violation of the Firearm Concealed Carry Act and the police have probable cause for his arrest regardless of whether they know if he is licensed to possess a firearm.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Joan Margaret O’Brien.On April 23, 2016, Officers Ferreras, Raske and Edwards of the Chicago Police Department were on patrol to suppress gang and …