Where an attempted Hobbs Act robbery is a crime of violence as conviction requires proof that defendant had specific intent to commit a Hobbs Act robbery.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, Southern District of Indiana.Over the course of eight days in October 2017, Kevin Ingram committed three robberies and one attempted robbery in Indianapolis. Police identified Ingram as the culprit based on his social media postings and two anonymous tips.Ingram was later …