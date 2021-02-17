Where a defendant is an estranged spouse charged with home invasion in the marital home, his status as tenant of the home does not prevent him from being convicted, as he lacks a possessory interest in the property once he no longer resides there.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Luciano Panici.Tasha Arrington and Mario Laurence got married in 2014 (Laurence indicated that his name was misspelled on the indictment). Arrington and Laurence shared a house in Sauk Village …