Where state law authorizes the incarceration of minors under specific circumstances, counties lack the home rule authority to pass ordinances prohibiting such incarceration.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Michael P. Toomin.Mathias H. at age 12 was arrested and charged with armed robbery, aggravated robbery and robbery after helping his 18-year-old brother rob a GameStop at gunpoint. He was put on electronic monitoring with a GPS ankle bracelet on Aug. 3, 2018. On Sept. 6, …