Where a defendant is arrested based on an investigative alert, the arrest is constitutional so long as the officer also had probable cause to believe a crime was being committed.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Ursula Walowski.On March 6, 2014, Arlington Heights Police Officer Eric Sloan was, per his testimony, informed patrol units had been dispatched to a nearby grocery store to investigate reports of fraudulent money being passed. Sloan testified that reports had been …