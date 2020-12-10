Where the jury receives a nonpattern instruction that voluntary intoxication is not generally a defense it is not an abuse of discretion so long as the instruction accurately states the law and does not assert that the jury is barred from considering intoxication as a mitigating factor or considerations of involuntary intoxication.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Thaddeus L. Wilson.On Feb. 1, 2015, Aaron Rutigliano was attending a Super Bowl party with his girlfriend …