Where the trial court instructs the jury on how much weight to give a piece of evidence introduced as exculpatory, he infringes on the jury’s exclusive right to decide how much weight to give to each piece of evidence and may commit a reversible error.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Kane County Circuit Judge John A. Barsanti.On Jan. 17, 2012, the Streamwood Police Department engaged in an undercover drug operation in a local McDonald’s restaurant. The officers arranged to sell a …