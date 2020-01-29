Where the state fails to demonstrate that the asportation or confinement of a robbery victim exceeded the duration or location of the robbery, the state has not demonstrated that the defendant committed a kidnapping.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Dennis J. Porter.Gloria Cruz brought her son, X.M., with her to work on Nov. 9, 2013. In what Cruz thought would be a routine day at work, she entered the currency exchange where she was employed only to see a man …