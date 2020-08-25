Where the defendant is charged with an offense and both the charge and the facts of the case support a lesser included offense such that a jury might rationally convict of the lesser included offense but not the charged offense, the trial court errs if it refuses to instruct the jury on the lesser included offense.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Kenneth J. Wadas.Chicago police officers Taras Bilyj and Anthony Lafata responded to a call about a domestic …