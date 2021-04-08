Where a defendant is found guilty of a violent offense against youth, he is not required to register under the Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth Registration Act if his ultimate conviction and sentence are for a crime not listed as a violent offense against youth.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed and corrected the mittimus of a decision from Cook County Associate Judge James B. Linn.Between 4:15 and 4:20 p.m. on June 22, 2016, Marcus Williams, 15, turned the corner on the street while putting away his …