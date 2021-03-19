Where a registrant under the Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth Registration Act registers as homeless and is charged with failing to register as homeless at his next required date, the state must demonstrate at trial both that the registrant had no fixed address at the time and that he remained within the same jurisdiction within Illinois.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Kane County Circuit Judge John A. Barsanti.Stephen Sweigart was convicted of child abduction in 2011. Under the …