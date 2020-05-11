Where the defendant is charged with two counts of delivery of contraband for two different types of contraband found blended into a single substance, the state must demonstrate that the defendant knew both types of contraband were present in the substance or the convictions violate the one-act one-crime rule.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Mauricio Araujo.

Sherrell Coger was caught in an undercover sting operation by Chicago police officer Marshall Mason. Mason approached Coger and asked “if the blows were outside today,” “blows” being a street term for heroin. Coger asked how many he wanted and he asked for three. Coger left and returned and they went to a vacant lot where Mason received three foil packets in exchange for $30 in marked police funds. Coger was arrested two hours later and identified as the person who sold Mason the narcotics. The bags tested positive for both cocaine and heroin, though it was never made clear the specific amounts of each. Coger was charged with delivery of a controlled substance for heroin and delivery of a controlled substance for cocaine.

At trial, Mason and the forensic scientist who tested the bags testified. Coger did not present any evidence or testify. She was found guilty on both counts. As a Class X offender she was sentenced to six years in prison for delivery of heroin, with no additional sentence imposed on the charge of delivery of cocaine. She appealed.

On appeal, Coger first challenged the chain of custody the state presented establishing that the items tested were the same ones delivered by Coger. Coger failed to preserve the issue for appeal, and was forced to challenge under the plain error doctrine. The appellate court found the chain of custody was sufficiently established at trial to serve as a foundation for the narcotics evidence against Coger.

Coger then challenged her convictions under the one-act one-crime rule. The state cited precedent that possession or delivery of more than one type of controlled substance may be charged as separate crimes. Coger argued that her simultaneous delivery of heroin and cocaine was a single act because it was a single transaction wherein she delivered a single substance to the undercover officer, which was a “compound” of two controlled substances. The appellate court agreed, finding the state’s precedent inappropriate when a single blended substance which could not be separated was delivered. In addition, the appellate court noted the state failed to show Coger was aware that more than one controlled substance was present, as Officer Mason only requested “blows,” which is heroin. Absent evidence that Coger knew she was selling two controlled substances, not one, the appellate court found that her second conviction violated the one-act one-crime rule, and vacated her conviction for delivery of cocaine.

The appellate court therefore affirmed in part and vacated in part the decision of the trial court.

The People of the State of Illinois v. Sherrell Coger

2019 IL App (1st) 163250

Writing for the court: Justice Mary K. Mikva

Concurring: Justices John C. Griffin and Carl Anthony Walker

Released: April 8, 2020