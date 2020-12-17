Where a petitioner submits an affidavit which directly supports with an eyewitness their claim that their crime was committed in self-defense, they have made a substantial showing of conclusive character, he has made a claim of actual innocence which warrants a second stage proceeding.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision by Cook County Circuit Judge Brian Flaherty.Edward Willingham was a member of the Gangster Disciples street gang. On June 20, 1995, he arrived at the scene of a …