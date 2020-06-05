Where a defendant seeks to file a successive postconviction petition for relief from judgment, he must demonstrate both cause for failing to raise the issue in an earlier petition and prejudice for the trial court to grant him leave to file.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Evelyn B. Clay.

Mitchell Morrow was acting as a pimp when he shot a customer engaged in a fistfight with two prostitutes. The man died, and Morrow split the $160 in his wallet evenly with the two prostitutes and another pimp. However, Morrow was caught and charged with murder and armed robbery. Morrow was found guilty on both counts. He waived his right to a jury for his death penalty hearing, and was found eligible for a capital sentencing hearing. Following multiple witnesses in aggravation and mitigation, the trial court sentenced Morrow to 60 years for murder and 20 years for armed robbery. Morrow appealed the armed robbery conviction. The appellate court overturned that conviction, finding that evidence failed to establish he had intended to rob the victim.

Morrow filed a postconviction petition in April of 1999, followed by a motion to advance and reconsider, arguing that the trial court had been unduly influenced by his later overturned conviction for armed robbery when it sentenced him to 60 years for murder. The state argued that Morrow’s petition should be dismissed because when the appellate court overturned his armed robbery conviction the trial court re-sentenced him to 60 years independently. There are no records of the proceedings, but a half-sheet entry for the appropriate judge stated “PP Arm Robbery Conviction Vacated. Mitt to reissue on sentence of 60 years. IDOC. First Degree Murder Only.” The appellate court found that Morrow’s failure to raise objections to his 60-year sentence on direct review waived the issue, and noted that the sentence was within statutory guidelines regardless. Morrow filed a series of pro se motions to file a petition for relief from judgment, alleging error by the appellate court in failing to remand for resentencing, ineffective assistance of counsel, but on March 17, 2016, the trial court that Morrow could establish neither cause nor prejudice and denied him leave to file a petition. He appealed.

The appellate court, examining the record, found that Morrow had not been resentenced, but that examining the transcript of the original sentencing hearing there was no evidence that the armed robbery conviction had an effect on the sentence for murder at all, noting that the judge had addressed each separately and refused to impose consecutive sentences. The appellate court also found that Morrow failed to show cause for failing to raise the claim earlier. The appellate court noted that counsel for Morrow never requested resentencing before the appellate court, and that no grounds had been raised for Morrow failing to bring the issue up in his first postconviction petition, where he was represented by different counsel than on appeal.

The appellate court found that Morrow had not been resentenced, as he asserted. However, because Morrow failed to show either cause for failing to raise the issue earlier or prejudice from the lack of resentencing, the trial court was correct in denying him leave to file a successive petition.

The appellate court therefore affirmed the decision of the trial court.

The People of the State of Illinois v. Mitchell Morrow

2019 IL App (1st) 161208

Writing for the court: Justice Robert E. Gordon

Concurring: Justices Margaret Stanton McBride and Jesse Reyes

Released: June 2, 2020