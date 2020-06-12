Where a petitioner has already completed the full term of his sentence and parole, he lacks standing to file a postconviction petition for relief from judgment, even if he still must abide by certain restrictions under the Sex Offender Registration Act.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Paul P. Biebel Jr.

Maurice Dunn was charged with rape and aggravated battery based on an assault that took place on July 30, 1979. C.D. was walking her dog when a man attacked her, choking her and sexually assaulting her. She identified Dunn as her assailant in court. His first trial resulted in a mistrial. Following his retrial he was found guilty of rape, aggravated battery and aggravated battery on a public way. He appealed, and his conviction for aggravated battery on a public way was overturned as he was not indicted on that charge. He maintained his innocence and argued that his retrial violated double jeopardy, among other claims, but the rest of the conviction and sentence was affirmed

Dunn filed a pro se postconviction petition in January 1989, but this was dismissed in 1996. While it remained pending, Dunn sent letters requesting genetic testing or chemical castration. The court reversed dismissal and remanded for consideration of genetic testing, but this motion too was dismissed. Dunn was released from prison in 2001, completed parole and registered as a sex offender as required under the Sex Offender Registration Act (SORA). On July 23, 2014, Dunn sought leave to file a successive postconviction petition, alleging actual innocence. The circuit court denied his motion, saying he lacked standing since he was neither in prison nor on parole. Dunn appealed.

On appeal, Dunn argued that he has standing because he is still required to register as a sex offender, which entails restrictions on residence and employment as well as sanctions if he fails to abide by the restrictions and mandates. The state responded that standing for postconviction petitions requires that the petitioner be in prison or on parole, as its purpose is to directly help those who were wrongfully convicted obtain relief from the order convicting them. However, it does not grant standing to those seeking to purge their criminal records.

Dunn argued that his liberty was still curtailed by his allegedly wrongful conviction because he was forced to register as a sex offender and restricted in employment and residence, and so he should have standing. However, the appellate court emphasized that the restrictions Dunn sought relief from were not part of his conviction, or sentence, but a statutory scheme put in place by the legislature. As the requirements of SORA are neither an element of Dun’s sentence nor considered punitive measures but rather a regulatory scheme in the interest of public safety, obedience to SORA’s requirements is not considered a restraint on liberty, but merely a collateral consequence of his conviction.

The appellate court therefore affirmed the decision of the circuit court.

The People of the State of Illinois v. Maurice Dunn

2020 IL App (1st) 150198

Writing for the court: Justice Sheldon A. Harris

Concurring: Justices Mary K. Mikva and Joy V. Cunningham

Released: May 8, 2020