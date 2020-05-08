Where the state submits evidence of a prior conviction — later found to be facially unconstitutional — in aggravation during a defendant’s sentencing, it does not necessarily establish that resentencing is needed if the record establishes the prior conviction did not affect the trial court’s sentencing decision.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed a decision by Cook County Associate Judge Stanley J. Sacks.

On September 26, 2012, James Bridges entered a fast food restaurant and grabbed employee Lakesha Powell by the neck, pointing a gun at her and forcing her and fellow employee Edward Hill into the cooler. Bridges had nothing covering his face and Hill saw him directly under store lights for some time. Hill and Powell were freed by another employee, Anthony Claybourne, who came over 15 minutes later. The next day Hill saw Bridges near the restaurant and called the police, but he had left by the time they arrived. Claybourne also testified that he saw Bridges a month later and called the police but they never showed up.

Over a year later, Bridges was identified by Hill and Powell from a photographic array and by Hill from a lineup. He was charged with aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery. After trial, Bridges was found guilty on both counts. Based on a prior felony convictions for a drug offense in 1994, an unlawful use of a weapon (UUW) conviction in 1998, an aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (AUUW) charge in 2002 and armed robbery in 2005, he was sentenced to 35 years at 50% for aggravated kidnapping and 21 years at 85% of time for armed robbery, to be served concurrently.

Bridges appealed, challenging the trial court’s jury selection as well as his sentence. During jury selection, the state used peremptory challenges on two black male jurors over Bridges’s objections. Bridges argued the trial court erred in ignoring his objection to the state striking black male jurors. The state argued that the trial court never found a prima facie case of discrimination by the state, and absent such a finding the court was not required to demand an explanation of any of the challenges to potential jurors. The appellate court agreed, noting the court erred in Bridges’ benefit by asking for a reason for the second challenge from the state even though no prima facie case had been found.

Bridges then moved on to the sentence. Bridges argued that his 2002 conviction for AUUW was facially unconstitutional and therefore void. The state agreed with this, but asserted that no resentencing was needed because the court in sentencing bridges did not refer to the AUUW conviction. It is undisputed that Bridges’ conviction in 2002 was under a statute later found to be in facial violation of the Second Amendment. As such, the conviction “cannot be used for any purpose under any circumstances” by the court. The appellate court also noted that courts have “an independent duty to vacate the void judgment and may do so sua sponte” and took the opportunity to vacate Bridges’s prior void conviction for AUUW..

The appellate court emphasized that wide latitude is given to the trial court in sentencing a defendant to any term within the appropriate statutory range, and the trial court had done so here. However, the use of a void conviction is considered incompetent evidence, and its use against a defendant “is not only conceptually impossible... But would subvert the very constitutional protections that resulted in the statute being found facially invalid to begin with[.]” The appellate court therefore turned to the trial court’s explanation of the sentence, given that he received the minimum sentence for aggravated kidnapping and 14 years over the minimum sentence for armed robbery. However, the trial court’s explanation, that the increased armed robbery sentence served at 50% meant that both concurrent sentences would, with credit, finish within months of one another, established that the trial judge did not rely on the void conviction in increasing Bridges’s sentence.

The appellate court therefore vacated the prior void conviction and affirmed the decision of the trial court.

The People of the State of Illinois v. James Bridges

2020 IL App (1st) 170129

Writing for the court: Justice Sheldon A. Harris

Concurring: Justices Joy V. Cunningham and Maureen E. Connors

Released: March 27, 2020