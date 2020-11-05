Where the probable cause under which the police initially searched the defendant is based on a statute later found void ab initio it does not retroactively invalidate the probable cause or justify quashing the arrest and suppressing evidence.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Dennis J. Porter.Michael Ellis was arrested on April 27, 2011. Four Chicago police officers claim to have witnessed Ellis approach a parked car, take an object out of his waist and toss it into the …