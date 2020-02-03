Where an individual is arrested for drinking on private property that does not constitute a public way, it is not a reasonable mistake of law for the officers to believe that the private property is a public way and any evidence obtained during the arrest or subsequent search must be suppressed.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Raymond Myles.Around 1 a.m. on Aug. 30, 2014, three officers pulled into a 24-hour gas station while on routine patrol in an unmarked car. Officer …