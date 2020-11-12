Where the trial court adequately considers all factors in aggravation and mitigation and sentences the defendant within statutory parameters, the trial court possibly considering an element of the offense during sentencing is not sufficient grounds for resentencing.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Mauricio Araujo.Eddie Williams was approached on March 17, 2016 by several Chicago police officers who stated they witnessed him standing alone on the street yelling “blows blows …