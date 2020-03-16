Where a defendant is charged with an offense committed at age 18, the trial court should take the defendant’s age into account in sentencing, but is not required to consider the sentencing factors applicable to juveniles or to treat age as a factor in mitigation.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Dennis J. Porter.

On June 7, 2009, Caleb Charleston, 18, was driving a car with Jeffrey Allen as the passenger when Allen fired 17 shots at Patrick Stribling, standing on a nearby street. Stribling, struck by an early shot, fell and attempted to crawl away, but was shot dead when the two drove back around the block. The car used in the shooting, stolen five days prior, was found later with evidence that someone had attempted to set fire to it.

At trial, Charleston was convicted of first-degree murder for his role in the drive-by shooting. He was sentenced to 75 years in prison. However, on appeal Charleston was granted a new sentencing hearing because the trial court improperly considered as substantive a hearsay statement that Stribling had been killed for cooperating with the authorities.

He was resentenced in 2016. At his resentencing, the state emphasized that Charleston had not been a minor when he committed the offense, and that he had a prior conviction for residential burglary and at the time he committed the murder was on probation for stealing a different car. Charleston emphasized his lack of any prison infractions and stated that he was reformed.

Charleston was resentenced to 60 years in prison, a 15-year reduction. He appealed, arguing that the trial court abused its discretion and failed to consider his age and rehabilitative potential. Charleston also asserted that his sentence violates the proportionate penalties clause of the Illinois Constitution as he was only 18 at the time he committed the offense.

The appellate court first examined the sentence for abuse of discretion, noting that it falls within the applicable sentencing range of 35 to 75 years for the offense and, thus, is presumed to be proper and cannot be disturbed absent abuse of discretion.

The appellate court noted that the trial court explicitly considered Charleston’s rehabilitative potential in determining the appropriate sentence both in considering his behavior while incarcerated and his family and community ties.

Charleston argued that the trial court failed to consider that his brain was still developing at 18 and that the offense was characteristic of the “wild and impulsive behavior” of youth. The appellate court disagreed, finding no evidence to suggest that this drive-by shooting was impulsive or wild such that blame for the actions, described by the trial court as “as cold-blooded a killing as I have ever seen in this courtroom.”

Charleston also challenged the constitutionality of his sentence, as cruel, degrading and disproportionate to his crime. However, the cases he cited as precedent all refer to mandatory sentences imposed on juvenile defendants, not discretionary sentences on an adult defendant.

The appellate court found no case law to support Charleston’s contention that his sentence could be found unconstitutional as applied to him.

The appellate court, therefore, affirmed the trial court’s decision.

People v. Caleb Charleston

2018 IL App (1st) 161323

Writing for the court: Justice John C. Griffin

Concurring: Justices Daniel J. Pierce and Carl Anthony Walker

Released: Feb. 3, 2020