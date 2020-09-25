Where district court relied upon circumstantial evidence to find that government met burden of proving methamphetamine was at least 80% pure, it abused its discretion and remand for resentencing was required.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision by Judge J. Phil Gilbert, Southern District of Illinois. The government indicted Scott Carnell, Kayla Kempfer, Jordan Vuichard and Jarrett Hood on one count of conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance …