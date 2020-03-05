Where a defendant is convicted of a crime which mandates registration under the Sex Offender Registration Act, he cannot challenge the constitutionality of it on direct appeal as the jurisdiction of a reviewing court is limited to the circuit court’s order.The 1st District Appellate Court dismissed in part an appeal from a decision by Cook County Circuit Judge Charles P. Burns.Based on an incident in January 2014, Jodie Christian was arrested for one count of criminal sexual assault and seven counts of aggravated …