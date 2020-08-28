Where a defendant is identified as a sexually violent person, the state does not need to demonstrate with specificity defendant’s precise mental disorder, but merely show that he has one and that it substantially increases the probability that he will reoffend.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Peggy Chiampas.In 1991, Derrick Moody pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual assault for attacking a cleaning lady in the Sears Tower from behind and trying to choke her. He …