Where specific knowledge is an element of the criminal offense, the state must provide evidence of that specific knowledge on the part of the defendant, beyond evidence the defendant was aware of a general violation.

The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge James Karahalios.

On Feb. 13, 2016, Michael Fort met with Kelly Rodriguez, a finance manager at a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Hoffman Estates. The two were discussing an agreement drawn up between Fort and the sales manager, Ron Genot, for a lease for $120,000. When Rodriguez received Fort’s credit application and inquired with TransUnion, she was informed that the score came up as zero and there had been a freeze placed on the number by the consumer. Rodriguez denied placing a freeze on it but returned home to investigate and returned later.

With the freeze lifted, the application went to Mercedes-Benz Financial, who asked for Rodriguez’s social security cards because it had been “linked to multiple users.” The care triggered a fraud check due to potential inaccuracies. The person properly assigned the social security number given was contacted and stated that he did not give anyone permission to use his number to obtain credit. Fort was questioned, and gave his social security number — a different number than was written on the application. Fort stated that he had used a “credit profile number” which he obtained from a website in order to build his credit. He asserted that the fraudulent social security card was given to him by the website as a valid credit profile number card. Fort stated that he had used the number to reestablish his credit for the past five years, obtaining credit cards and purchasing vehicles with it.

Other inconsistencies were present in his application: his address was given as his grandmother’s address and his current employment and income was not verifiable and did not match information presented elsewhere. He was arrested and charged with identity theft, attempted identity theft and forgery. The trial court found him guilty and sentenced Fort to seven years in prison for attempted identity theft. Fort appealed.

On appeal, Fort argued that the state failed to prove he knowingly attempted to use someone else’s identity for fraudulent purposes. Fort cited precedent that section 16-30(a)(1) of the Illinois Identity Theft Law requires the state prove that the defendant knew the information used properly belonged to someone else. The appellate court agreed, noting that where specific knowledge is an element of an offense, even general knowledge of a violation of the law does not suffice to support a conviction. The state was obligated to specifically prove not just that Fort knew he was misusing a CDN in place of a social security number, but that he knew it was someone else’s social security number being used. The appellate court found that the state failed to do so. Because this specific knowledge was an element of the offense of attempted identity theft, the state cannot have demonstrated Fort guilty of the offense beyond a reasonable doubt.

Justice Maureen E. Connors concurred in part and dissented in part, seeking a remand for sentencing on identity theft in addition to the forgery charges after the attempted identity theft charge was reversed.

The appellate court therefore reversed and remanded the decision of the circuit court.

The People of the State of Illinois v. Michael Fort

2019 IL App (1st) 170644

Writing for the court: Justice Sheldon A. Harris

Concurring: Justice Joy V. Cunningham

Released: April 8, 2020

Concurring in part and dissenting in part: Justice Maureen E. Connors