Where a defendant is present late at night in a high crime area holding their waistband in a way which may conceal a weapon, the police have sufficient evidence to justify reasonable suspicion and may initiate a Terry stop.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Vincent M. Gaughan.Officer Richard Salvador was working in a team of four patrolling an area known for narcotic and gang activity on Sept. 1, 2015, around 12:55 a.m. when he saw Jamal Johnson standing …