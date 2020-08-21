Where the defendant is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a street gang member, the state must introduce specific evidence about a course or pattern of criminal activity to demonstrate that the defendant was a street gang member.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part, reversed in part and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judges Thomas R. Davy and William B. Raines.At 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2010, officers for the Chicago Police Department spotted a large gathering of 30 to 40 people …