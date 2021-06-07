Where the defendant is charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon (UUWF), the location where the defendant possessed the weapon is not an essential element of the offense.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Thomas J. Hennelly.On Sept. 1, 2016, officers from the Chicago Police Department executed a search warrant to search Jerichoe Hines and the second-floor apartment he was renting. During the search, four people were found in the apartment, two juveniles, an “older …