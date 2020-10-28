Where a case is remanded for reconsideration following unreasonable assistance of counsel, the trial court may err if they permit counsel, having already rendered unreasonable assistance, to be reappointed and continue to provide the same erroneous legal assistance to the defendant.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Neera Lall Walsh.On Dec. 2, 1995, Tywon Knight, Brian Hoover and Richard Morris approached the vehicle of Ervin Shorter in a parking lot, put a …