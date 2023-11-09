Where potential government witness changed aspects of his testimony the night before trial, and alleged that defense counsel pressured him to change his testimony months prior, no conflict of interest occurred when defense counsel declined to call government witness.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Sara Darrow, Central District of Illinois.Shawn Pfister and Cynthia Evans dealt methamphetamine in the Quad Cities area. In the summer of 2016 they traveled to Colorado Springs, Colorado …