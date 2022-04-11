Where defendant waived appellate rights and also consented to plea and sentencing hearings by videoconference under CARES Act exemption, appeal challenging those procedures was dismissed.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed an appeal from a decision by Judge Robert W. Gettleman, Northern District of Illinois.Darayl Davis created and operated a complex multi-state scheme to defraud money from people who entrusted him to place their funds in safe and lucrative investments. Rather than investing the money, Davis …