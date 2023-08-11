Where a circuit court orally grants a motion to dismiss a postconviction petition and the defendant, knowing no written order has been filed, filed a notice of appeal, the oral grant of the motion is a final judgment sufficient to grant appellate jurisdiction.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Lake County Associate Judge D. Christopher Lombardo.Amittie Brown was charged with 15 counts of first-degree murder relating to the death of a 66-year-old victim. Brown was 20 at the time of the crime. The …