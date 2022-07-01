Where a defendant moves to vacate a guilty plea and is denied, but on appeal cites new law and makes an entirely novel argument, the appellate court’s role is to determine whether the circuit court erred in its ruling at the time it was made, not to decide the applicability of new law not considered by the circuit court.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Alfredo Maldonado.On July 10, 2020, Joseph Sosani moved to vacate a guilty plea entered on May 23, 1995, for possession …