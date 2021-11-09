Where the court fails to recognize that it has discretion to appoint counsel and refuses to do so, it abuses its discretion by failing to realize it possesses discretion.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from DeKalb County Circuit Judges William P. Brady and Robbin J. Stuckert.Eric Bernard was tried and convicted of armed robbery with a firearm and sentenced to 55 years in prison. He appealed, but his conviction was upheld. On July 20, 2015, Bernard filed a pro se petition claiming actual …