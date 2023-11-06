Where a defendant files a motion after his conviction and appeal seeking the application of sentencing credit for program services, he is not entitled to the appointment of counsel for the resentencing.The 3rd District Appellate Court vacated the order and remanded a case from DuPage County Circuit Judge Daniel Patrick Guerin.Dion Knight was arrested following a traffic stop on Feb. 3, 2017. During the stop, the officers discovered controlled substances and firearms, and Knight was charged with armed violence and …