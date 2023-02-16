Where an indigent defendant is charged under the Sexually Dangerous Persons Act, the costs of his representation should be paid by the county in which the proceeding is brought.The 3rd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from LaSalle County Circuit Judge H. Chris Ryan.Clayton Coop was admitted to Department of Corrections (DOC) custody on Oct. 18, 1988, after being adjudicated a sexually dangerous person (SDP) under the Sexually Dangerous Persons Act (Act). In 2004, he was granted conditional release. …