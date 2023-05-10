Where a defendant’s case is remanded for a Krankel inquiry during which allegations that the state procured perjured testimony are substantiated, the judge has the authority to grant a new trial.The 5th District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from St. Clair County Circuit Judge Christopher E. Hitzemann.In December 2011, Darius Jenkins was convicted of the first-degree murder of Dominic Brown and sentenced to 45 years in prison. On appeal his case was remanded for a preliminary Krankel inquiry into his …