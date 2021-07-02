Where an Illinois appellate court makes a ruling, that ruling is not binding on other Illinois appellate districts and does not establish cause for the cause-and-prejudice test for cases in other districts.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Lake County Circuit Judge Patricia S. Fix.Rickie T. Nichols, 16, and Stephen Knighten were wandering around their neighborhood on Sept. 9, 2008. Nichols was armed with an air pistol, and when the two encountered K.H., Nichols held the pistol up at her and forced …