Where a defendant seeks a certificate of innocence and has present evidence refuting every aspect of the state’s trial theory including corroborating recantations from all eyewitnesses, the testimony of a single witness being deemed unreliable is not sufficient to prevent the defendant from obtaining the certificate he seeks.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Ursula Walowski.James and Devon Hobson, brothers and in their early 20s, took a preteen cousin and his friend to a …