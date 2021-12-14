Where a defendant has been found not guilty of the crime for which he was incarcerated, but guilty of another crime charged in the same indictment or information, he is not statutorily entitled to a certificate of innocence.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Erica L. Reddick.Zachary Smith was found guilty of one count of being an armed habitual criminal (AHC) and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon (UUWF). On May 7, 2015, he was sentenced to six years in …