Where a petitioner seeks a certificate of innocence he must demonstrate that he is innocent of all the charges from the charging instrument, whether or not the charges were ever prosecuted.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Alfredo Maldonado Jr.Thomas Warner, 17, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2012, while loitering within 1,000 feet of a school currently in session in an area where robberies and gang violence were reported. While he was being arrested, Warner told the police “I …