Where a defendant seeks a certificate of innocence he must demonstrate innocence of all acts charged in the indictment, not merely those of which he was convicted.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Peoria County Circuit Judge David A. Brown.Breon Jones was charged in March 2011 with unlawful possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (AUUW). He pleaded guilty to a single count of AUUW, for possession of a firearm “in an uncased, loaded, and immediately …