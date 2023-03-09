Where a defendant seeks to file a successive postconviction petition alleging a colorable claim of actual innocence, the affidavits supporting that claim must not be cumulative with the testimony that defendant already gave at trial.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Stanley Sacks.Jonathan Miranda and his cousins Jason and Wellington Jaramillo were charged with multiple counts relating to firearm use, aggravated battery and home invasion in 2007. In 2009, the three entered …